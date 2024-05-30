Rise Mzansi KZN Premier candidate says it’s too early to tell ahead of final voting tally

Despite only holding 0.07% of the vote in KwaZulu-Natal and 0.37% of votes on a national level, according to data from the IEC, Rise Mzansi seems confident of their position among other political parties. Speaking at the KZN Provincial Results Operations Centre at the Durban ICC about the current voter count, Nonkululeko Hlongwane-Mhlongo, the KZN Premier candidate from Rise Mzansi said that with the numbers right now, it’s too early to tell.

“Things will considerably change in the next day or two. I am privy to the information that is still not reflected on the screen, because we have party agents in VDs that have sent us that hasn’t reflected as yet,” Hlongwane-Mhlongo said. Hlongwane-Mhlongo is also encouraged by South African voter turnout at the polls on election day. The Rise Mzansi KZN Premier candidate said that voter turnout yesterday was incredible.

“As Rise Mzansi, we had said that 2024 is our 1994, referencing the mobilisation of people getting out to vote for change, and we saw that the entire day, and not just in KZN, but across the country,” Hlongwane-Mhlongo said. “People waited for long hours undeterred in queues for new leaders. We need new leaders and South Africans went out and voted for the new leaders.” While Rise Mzansi is a relatively new political party which was founded in April 2023, another new political party seems to be gaining considerable traction in KZN and nationally.