Rise Mzansi outlines plan to reset and rebuild South Africa ahead of 2024 elections

Johannesburg - Rise Mzansi National Chairperson, Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, said the party is committed to developing a plan to reset and rebuild South Africa. "We made a commitment to the people of Mzansi that together, we would develop a plan to reset and rebuild South Africa," she said.

She addressed thousands of supporters at the party's first manifesto launch at the Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria on Saturday. This comes as the party gears up to contest the upcoming 2024 National and Provincial elections. In her speech, Ramokgopa said that over the last nine months, her party has cemented its place as the only credible political alternative that can lead this country towards a safe, prosperous, equal and united South Africa in one generation.

She said the country faces a crisis of leadership that has resulted in the economic and political collapse of the country. She cited school-going children having to cross rivers to get to school as another reason why a change of leadership is necessary. Poverty, hunger and gender-based violence were some of the heightened topics she touched on during her speech. She said they have been on a quest to unearth the best in society to lead in Parliament and all nine Provincial Legislatures.