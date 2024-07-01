Rise Mzansi: We never demanded any Cabinet positions and we got none

RISE Mzansi says while it is conscious of the need to include “as many parties as possible” in the national executive, the party is disappointed that the body of the Cabinet has been enlarged, with some ministries being served by two deputy ministers. “While RISE Mzansi forms part of the Government of National Unity (GNU), we never made demands for executive positions nor were we offered positions in the executive,” said the party’s leader, Songezo Zibi, who is also a Member of Parliament.

Zibi said his party believes that government of national unity presents a unique opportunity for collaboration, and to influence for implementation of the issues found in the RISE Mzansi people’s manifesto. He emphasized that RISE Mzansi will not shy away from holding the national executive accountable and fighting for the people. In welcoming the new Cabinet, Zibi said the announcement of the national executive (Cabinet and deputy ministers) means that the work of the seventh democratic administration can begin in earnest, further opening the way for the National Assembly to constitute committees to oversee the work of the executive and hold it accountable.

“RISE Mzansi therefore looks forward to playing an active role in elevating the status of Parliament and ensuring that the president, deputy president, ministers and deputy ministers act uphold the Constitution, act with integrity, and spend the people’s money correctly. “Our participation in the GNU does not mean we will rubber stamp all decisions of the executive. We will scrutinise all pronouncements and decisions of the executive, and where it is in the best interests of the people of South Africa, we will lend our support. Moreover, we will also push to ensure that there is proper parliamentary oversight over the Presidency; the mechanisms of which the rules committee has already begun exploring,” said Zibi. On Sunday night, IOL reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa, re-elected for a second term after the ANC lost its outright majority, unveiled his new Cabinet that consists of members of the Democratic Alliance and various other political parties who have signed on to be part of the government of national unity.