RISE Mzansi’s Khume Ramulifho says his party is an alternative for South Africans

The anticipation is high and excitement is building up as members and supporters of RISE Mzansi continue to gather at the Ruimsig Stadium in Roodepoort for the party’s “people” final rally ahead of the May 29 national and provincial elections. More than 5,000 party supporters are expected to attend today’s rally. This is the first time the party is going to the polls.

Party leader, Songezo Zibi is expected to deliver the keynote address to the fledgling party’s supporters. Speaking to IOL, RISE Mzansi’s strategic campaign adviser Khume Ramulifho, hoped that all their hard work throughout the campaign trail would turn into votes on election day.

Ramulifho believes his party is an alternative for the people of South Africa. “We have managed to register to contest elections in all nine provinces, including the national ballot and it was not a high task for us because people are looking forward to having an alternative which is giving hope instead of fear,” he said. Speaking on the way forward after the election, he said they would continue to mobilise support on the ground, with a focus on the 2026 elections.