Rivona trialist Denis Goldberg has died

Johannesburg - Former Rivonia trialist and anti-apartheid campaigner Denis Goldberg is being remembered for his contribution to the struggle for freedom, after his death was confirmed on Thursday.

Goldberg was one of the younger Rivonia trialists to be sentenced to life in prison for treason in 1963. He was sentenced along with other activists including Nelson Mandela. He spent 22 years in prison.

The Denis Goldberg Foundation confirmed his passing on Thursday. The 87-year-old died just before midnight on Wednesday.





“His family and the Denis Goldberg Legacy Foundation Trust are very sad to announce that Denis Goldberg passed away just before midnight on Wednesday 29 April 2020. His was a life well-lived in the struggle for freedom in South Africa. We will miss him,” the Denis Goldberg Legacy Foundation Trust said.





The Steve Biko Foundation said Goldberg's contribution would not be forgotten.





"The Steve Biko Foundation sends our condolences to the family, friends & colleagues of Rivonia trialist & anti-apartheid freedom fighter, Denis Goldberg. His contribution to the struggle for freedom for the oppressed will forever be remembered. May His Soul RIP," the foundation said.





Goldberg was born in Cape Town in 1933 and graduated from the University of Cape Town with an engineering degree. He was an active member of Umkhonto we Sizwe, the military arm of the ANC.





He served 22 years in prison and after he was released in 1985 he moved to London and continued his work as an anti-apartheid activist. He returned to South Africa in 2002.



