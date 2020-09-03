Road Accident Benefit bill formally rejected

Cape Town - Political parties have welcomed the decision by the National Assembly not to pass the Road Accident Benefit Scheme Bill after it was advised to do so by the transport portfolio committee. The bill had sought to make several changes to the law governing the Road Accident Fund (RAF), including the benefits paid out to victims of road crashes and clamp down on lawyers instituting claims. It had also sought to address financial challenges faced by the RAF. During the sitting of the National Assembly, ANC chief whip moved a motion that the report of the committee be not approved. There was no objection from the opposition parties.

In its report, the portfolio committee recommended that the National Assembly not to pass the bill.

"The portfolio committee on transport, having considered the Road Accident Benefit Scheme Bill, referred to it, reports that it does not agree to the bill," read the report.

During the plenary session, DA MP Chris Hunsinger said the unanimous decision of the portfolio committee on transport not to proceed with the bill should be seen as a victory for the people of South Africa.

Hunsinger said estimated calculations of the cost to introduce the bill showed R20 billion per annum.

"By adding the next layer of consequential costs, RABS exceed the available budget of R30 billion per year by an exceptionally large margin.

"Given the realities of an existing constrained budget, the only way that RABS could function would have been through the limitation of rights and benefits," he said.

Hunsinger charged that the bill was a bad idea in design and expression.

"RABS is out of touch with realities in townships and rural areas. How can we expect a vehicle-crash-victim to self-compile, prepare and submit claim-documents to a centralised 'somewhere' head office?

"Under 18 and over 60 year olds are excluded with complete disregard for income levels at the time," he said.

"Informal-sector-earners like taxis operators, traders, hawkers, and vendors are not recognised at all and would be treated as zero income. As such, RABS is ill-conceived and anti-poor," Hunsinger added.

He hailed the unanimous report not to proceed with the bill as showing that one did not fix something by replacing it with something worse.

EFF MP Nontando Nolutshungu said she agreed with the decision to reject the bill.

"We are unpleased with the fact that it has taken such a long time to arrive at this decision. This bill was never to pass constitutional muster. It offended basic principles of natural justice," Nolutshungu said.

She also said while the origins of the bill were less than ideal, the solutions it sought to introduce were ridiculous.

Nolutshungu said the clause that provided a no-fault system would have enabled those who caused crashes to claim for benefits.

She added that the bill had also sought to give powers to medical practitioners to determine treatment needed and healthcare provided to victims.

Nolutshungu, however, said the role of lawyers in the claims could still need to be pursued in a new proposed legislation.

"It can't be that lawyers are a law unto themselves," she said.

IFP's Petros Sitholesaid the rejection of the bill was a sigh of relief.

Sithole said his party had maintained that the RABS was not what South Africa could afford in adding strain on the fiscus.

"It opened further gaps and more corruption in government. We need to fix the gaps," he said, adding that problems at RAF should also be fixed.

ACDP's Steve Swart said his party welcomed the rejection of the bill.

"This must be historic," Swart said.

He said the bill was fatally flawed in many aspects, including reducing benefits of the victims of the crashes and doing away with instituting civil claims for damages and allowing those injured to pay for guilty drivers with reduced compensation.

ANC MP Lisa Mangcu said it was their view that the department and Parliament looked at the concerns raised in opposition to the bill.

"It is our view that there is a need to attend to the big fiscal hole within the RAF as it stands now. We can't sit back and fold our arms when there is fiscal risk in RAF," Mangcu said.

He said they would sit down and find a lasting solution so that victims of accidents could not be left in the lurch.

"We are resolute and committed that we will look at all this and come back with a refined report. we will consult the National Treasury such that we can come in unison," Mangcu said.

Political Bureau