Roads closed, vehicle and tyres set alight on third consecutive day of protests in Cape Town

Cape Town - A vehicle and tyres were set alight on the third consecutive day of protests in several areas in Cape Town, the City of Cape Town's Safety and Security said on Thursday. Protesters took the streets early on Thursday and at around 8am, the city said a vehicle was in flames on Maroela and Botfontein roads and that tyres were set alight on the R300 Southbound between the N2 and Hindle. The following roads affected by the protest action: N2 outbound at Borchards Quarry N2 outbound at Duinefontein

N2 Incoming at Mew Way

R300 closed at N2 link

R300 Southbound and Stellenbosch Arterial

This comes as one person was knocked down and killed, and four police officers were injured in Kraaifontein on Wednesday morning, where police are on the scene attempting to quell violent protests.

Public Order Policing members were deployed on Wednesday morning to maintain law and order in Cape Town areas where violence erupted during protest action.

It is reported that hundreds of protesters are demonstrating in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein, where police had to open fire on them.

Pictures from the scene also showed that a police armoured vehicle ploughed off the road damaging three structures, leaving four officers injured.

Motorists in the area also had their windows broken as rocks were being thrown at cars passing by.

IOL and Cape Argus