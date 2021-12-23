Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital busy filling 31 vacancies after medical officers resigned

THE Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital in the Northern Cape was currently filling 31 posts following more resignations of medical officers. This was revealed by Health Minister Joe Phaahla when he was responding to parliamentary questions from IFP MP Magdalena Duduzile Hlengwa.

Hlengwa asked what interventions his department assisted with at the hospital, named after the founding leader of the PAC, in the wake of recent reports of the hospital having lost several medical officers this year. She also enquired whether he has found that the administrative issues at the hospital have had any impact on the surgery backlog and whether he would commit to investigating the challenges faced by the hospital. In his response, Phaahla said the province’s only tertiary hospital has an annual turnover of about 30 – 50 community service doctors.

He also said the hospital annually planned by commencing interviews with community service doctors who may be interested to continue working at the hospital around June–July. “The hospital has completed the human resources process on time, and the applicants were informed of the outcome of the interviews, and the list of recommended applicants has been sent to the head of units. “The hospital is currently filling 31 posts, following a resignation of medical officers,” Phaahla said.

According to media reports, the hospital lost about 34 medical officers last year. The minister confirmed that he has found that the administrative issues at the hospital have had an impact on the surgery backlog. Phaahla also said the hospital always had backlogs in ophthalmology, general surgery, and orthopaedics.

“This is due to an ongoing challenge of a shortage of nurses trained in theatre technique. The hospital does, from time to time, arrange blitz sessions to reduce the backlog.” He said the total backlog for general surgery currently stood at 492. Phaahla also said the long-term plan was active recruitment coupled with training nurses in theatre techniques to cover the rest of the province.

“This will allow the hospital to plan outreach programmes into the districts to minimise the burden on the tertiary hospital for beds,” the minister said. Phaahla said the ministry and the national Department of Health would continue to support the Northern Cape as they did with other provinces with staff shortages across all categories. [email protected]