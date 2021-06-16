Robert McBride, Johan Booysen won’t be cross-examined at State Capture Inquiry

Johannesburg - Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) boss Robert McBride and former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Major General Johan Booysen will no longer face cross-examination at the state capture proceedings. Instead, those who applied to cross-examine the duo would make written submissions of their versions of events.

The Commission of Inquiry into state capture continued to hear applications for leave to cross-examine witnesses brought forward by implicated parties on Wednesday. Legal representatives of those implicated by McBride and Booysen, including advocate Anthony Mosing, advocate Sello Maema and advocate Andrew Chauke made a joint submission to rather submit a written summary of their versions instead of cross-examining McBride and Booysen. They submitted that issues raised by McBride and Booysen were intertwined with other issues raised by other witnesses and cross-examination of the two alone “would not serve any purpose”.

The legal teams said they should be able to summarise the “critical versions” of their clients’ testimonies and it should be read out on the designated days at the end of June. Cross-examination of McBride and Booysen was set down for June 25 and 28 respectively. “The country should know the versions of the applicants.

“That should make up for the blow to the character our clients suffered due to malicious and unfounded allegations made against them. “Their accusers deflected and peddled lies in this Commission and their allegations are mere speculation,” the commission heard. Justice Zondo accepted the submissions and announced that the two days at month-end would still be earmarked to receive and hear the written submissions.