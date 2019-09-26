Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride. File photo: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA).

Parliament - Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) boss Robert McBride is one of the 28 people who have been nominated to serve as the next Deputy Public Protector. Parliament on Thursday released the list of people who will be shortlisted and interviewed for the job.

Deputy Public Protector Kelvin Malunga’s term of office comes to an end in December.

The justice committee has called on the public to comment on the 28 names of people who want to take over from Malunga.

McBride had served as Ipid head for five years.