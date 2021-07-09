Robert McBride suspended by SSA

Johannesburg – It remains unclear why the State Security Agency (SSA) suspended its head of the foreign branch Robert McBride. The agency yesterday refused to divulge or give clear reasons for the suspension, however they confirmed that he was suspended on June 9.

Last year about this time President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) executive director McBride as the new head of the agency’s foreign branch. It was reported at the weekend that four South African spies were bust in neighbouring Mozambique. Apparently they had their passports confiscated and could not return to the country. It was reported that State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo intervened and they returned to South Africa. It was also reported that Mozambique was sanctioned by McBride which the minister and the president were not aware of.

In a statement on July 16, Dlodlo said McBride had been appointed for a period of three years, commencing from July 1 until June 30, 2023. Dlodlo said McBride brought a wealth of experience to the security services. At the time of appointment, Dlodlo said McBride's appointment would serve to bring organisational stability to the agency. This is not the first time McBride finds himself suspended from a position he heads, in 2014 he was appointed Ipid’s head. In 2015 he was suspended by the then police minister Nathi Nhleko and later reinstated him following a Constitutional Court set aside the suspension.