Roman Cabanac sets up an HR showdown with John Steenhuisen after refusing to resign as Chief of Staff

Despite being asked to resign as chief of staff, Roman Cabanac has refused to vacate office as Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen requested. The process will now see a showdown with the department's Human Resources who will adjudicate the matter.

Steenhuisen made the controversial appointment which has been rejected by many South Africans who were unhappy about Cabanac being appointed to the R1.43 million per annum ministerial job. Cabanac, who is well known for voicing strong and divisive political beliefs, has encountered a lot of criticism for being outspoken. His controversial words on the internet include his strong condemnation of the ANC, his support of Helen Zille's remarks about colonialism, his opposition to Covid-19 lockdowns, and his racial remarks.

Cabanac’s X profile. Photo: X Steenhuisen previously defended the appointment, stating Cabanac held the required qualifications as he had an LLB and had experience. The information of Cabanac’s request to resign was leaked, but was confirmed by Steenhuisen earlier this month. “A discussion was held regarding the fact that the appointment had become a distraction from the work of the ministry and this was drowning out the work being done. It was felt it was better if there was a relook at the appointment, given the fact that it was now impossible to communicate on any other matter,” Steenhuisen said.

He also confirmed a process with human resources was under way. However, Cabanac seems to refuse to resign, with his X profile (formerly Twitter) still reading: ‘Chief Of Staff - Minister Of Agriculture. Patriot’. According to Daily Maverick, who spoke to a source within the agriculture department, Cabanac is refusing to resign and continues to operate from his office at times. The source claimed Cabanac knows the slow pace at which the government moves and estimated he may still be around for about six months.

Since Steenhuisen has no spokesperson for his ministry, IOL reached out to his DA spokesperson, Charity McChord who confirmed the minister will be following due processes. “The Minister has referred the matter to HR for processing in line with the labour law processes that govern the country. The Minister would like this process to run its course and will communicate once there is finality,” McChord said. [email protected]