Ronald Lamola: New SA ambassador to US will be ‘fit and proper’, regardless of race

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola said the person replacing expelled South African ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, would be a capable South African who is fit and proper for the position, regardless of race. “As for whether the ambassador to the US should be white or black, the ANC is a non-racial organisation,” Lamola said during a media briefing following the ANC NEC meeting in Boksburg over the weekend.

Lamola, who is a member of the ANC National Executive Committee, added: “We are going to look for a capable South African—someone we believe is fit and proper and meets the requirements to serve as ambassador to the United States or any other country to which we wish to deploy them.” Rasool returned to Cape Town last week after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expelled him from the USA, declaring him “persona non grata”. This was after comments he made during a webinar, in which he criticised the Trump administration for cosying up to white supremacy.

ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane confirmed that Rasool’s report on his expulsion had been received but did not indicate whether any action would be taken against him. “We have received reports of the work that he had actually done and it was an unfortunate situation at what had occurred and I think where we are now is to move forward,” Mokonyane said. “The government processes have been utilised, where he was called to account, and we are satisfied as the ANC that it is time for us to move forward and work harder and more united to find a better mechanism of protecting and representing the South Africa that we want,” Mokonyane added.

IOL News previously reported that former South African Ambassador Tony Leon called for a "re-evaluation and strategic engagement" with the US government following the ongoing diplomatic fallout between South Africa and the US. Leon criticised the conduct of former ambassador Rasool, suggesting that personal opinions should not overshadow the responsibilities of diplomatic representation. "For an ambassador to express personal opinions is problematic," he said.

For an ambassador to express personal opinions is problematic. An ambassador's role is to represent their country's interests, and if Rasool was instructed to attack the US administration, he was deviating from his primary duty. Diplomats must adhere strictly to government policy, regardless of personal beliefs.” Leon said the issues extend beyond individual conduct and emphasised that South Africa’s foreign policy has failed to adapt to the shifting dynamics of international relations. “Even if we had a diplomatic superstar, that person would still face challenges due to our current policies. We need to justify these policies to align with out national interests,” he said.

When asked about the potential for diplomacy to mend relations following South Africa’s legal action against Israel, Leon was sceptical. “At the moment, South Africa has chosen a particular alignment that complicates our relations with the US,” he said. He pointed to the successful diplomatic engagement of South African labour leaders with the US as a contrasting example of effective diplomacy.

Leon advocated for a more nuanced approach to diplomacy, avoiding confrontational tactics. “There are ways to engage that don’t resort to megaphone diplomacy. We must explore the root causes of our differences and seek solutions,” he added. [email protected]