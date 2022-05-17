Ronald Lamola: No stone must be left unturned in Stellenbosch University saga

Cape Town - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has entered the fray in condemning the alleged racist incident at the University of Stellenbosch saying no stone should be left unturned in probing the matter. Lamola, who was addressing Parliament on Tuesday during the budget vote of his department, also called on white parents to teach their children diversity.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said it was regrettable that another racist incident had reared its ugly head. He said he condemned the incident at Stellenbosch University. The pronouncement by the minister comes after the university said it would conduct an investigation on the matter.

Lamola said the institution had to ensure there was an investigation. “The university must leave no stone unturned in investigating the incident. All of us must send a clear and unambiguous message that there is no space for racism in our country. Parents must teach their kids love and to embrace diversity and not racism. White parents, in particular, have also a duty to embrace diversity and to spread love, same as black parents,” said Lamola. The portfolio committee on higher education also condemned the incident at the university where a white student was seen on video urinating on the books and laptop of a black student.

Story continues below Advertisement

Good party secretary-general Brett Herron called for heads to roll. He said they would not allow any investigation to be swept under the carpet. “Too many incidents have been swept under the rug without consequence. If the University of Stellenbosch wants to be part of a united South Africa, then it must address the history of racist incidents that have occurred on its grounds. The 1994 generation fought tooth and nail to secure a non-racial future for us all. As a rainbow nation, we must stand united against acts of racism, so our institutions are inclusive spaces,” said Herron.

Story continues below Advertisement

DA MP Leon Schreiber of the DA, who is the constituency head for the party in Stellenbosch, said they want action. He called for a speedy investigation into the matter. He said he has written to the registrar of the University of Stellenbosch to place the matter on the agenda of the next meeting of the council.

Story continues below Advertisement