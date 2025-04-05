Ronald Lamola refutes claims of South Africa's prior knowledge of Hamas' attack on Israel

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola dismissed reports suggesting that South Africa knew in advance about Hamas' plan to launch an attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. "I want to state again categorically that, as a South African government, we were not aware," Lamola said.

"There was no [department of international relations and cooperation] Dirco official who was aware of this planned attack on October 7.” Last week, Justin Lewis, a representative of the United Kingdom-based human rights group Casisa, sent a letter to Leo Brent Bozell III, the United States of America Ambassador-designate to South Africa. In the letter, he accused the South African government of having prior knowledge of Hamas' planned attack and called for sanctions against the country.

During the attack, 1,200 people were killed, and 251 others were taken hostage. Since then, in response, Israel has killed over 50,000 people in Gaza, including women and children, and has destroyed vital infrastructure. Human rights groups and several countries, including South Africa, have accused Israel of committing genocide. Lewis further claimed that South Africa's case of genocide against Israel at the International Court of Justice was part of Hamas' broader strategy against Israel.

Relations between South Africa and the US are currently at an all-time low, with the US President recently imposing a 30% tariff on South African goods, alleging that 'very bad things' were happening in the country. Experts have warned that the move may hurt the country's economy and called for the Government of National Unity (GNU) to diversify trading partners and strengthen intra-Africa trade. Lamola said he had also seen the letter from Lewis but maintained that South Africa was not aware of the planned attack.

“I have also seen the letter that was sent to the incoming ambassador with regard to the same matter that we were somehow aware of the 7 October incident," Lamola said. Lamola said that the statement was another falsehood being spread to malign the good character of South Africa's human rights record. "It is another untruth that is being peddled to malign the good character of South Africa's human rights record. As a defender of human rights across the globe. So it's a lie and propaganda but we will continue to stand firm and clarify any misconception in this regard," Lamola said.