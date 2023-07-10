Ronnie Kasrils, BDS urge Orlando Pirates to call off game against Israeli team

The Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions Coalition (BDS) has reiterated its call for Orlando Pirates to stop playing its match against Maccabi Tel Aviv, saying it cannot hide behind the rules. BDS said even staunch Pirates supporters like former Cabinet Minister Ronnie Kasrils have called for the Buccaneers to boycott the match against the Israeli soccer team. Kasrils is also the patron of BDS.

Both BDS and Kasrils said they hope Pirates will join the call for the boycott and not play the match. The coalition said it hoped that Pirates will back its move to lobby the South African government for policy on a sports boycott against the Israeli government. It said Palestinians have endured suffering as they are killed almost everyday.

Many soccer fans and those who support Pirates have backed their call for Pirates to boycott the match against Maccabi Tel Aviv. The match is expected to take place in Spain on Thursday. Pirates had said it would go ahead and play the match as it did not organise it.

But BDS said Pirates fans were disappointed with this decision and it was not too late for the Buccaneers to change its mind. This includes Kasrils, who said he was disappointed Pirates would sully its name in this manner. “May I remind Orlando Pirates of their proud origins as a people's football club and fraternity, which was supported and adored as much for their soccer skills as an inspirational source of pride in their non-racism under apartheid.