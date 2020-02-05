Johannesburg - Former minister of intelligence and anti-apartheid activist Ronnie Kasrils will on Wednesday take the stand at the inquest into the death of fellow activist Dr Neil Aggett, who died while in detention in 1982.
Kasrils is part of a long list of witnesses who are billed to testify at the inquiry that is going to continue until the end of next month.
Aggett, a medical doctor and trade unionist at the time of his death, was found hanging in his cell at the John Vorster Square police station after days of severe torture.
Some of the prominent activists were detained at the same time as Aggett and have already testified at the inquiry. Testimonies were heard by Treasury deputy director general Ismail Momoniat, cleric Rev Frank Chikane and academic Professor Firoz Cachaila, among others. Cachaila detailed how he was “finished”, “a zombie”, “distressed”, “depressed”, “injured” and weakened just moments before they learnt of Aggett's death.
While a previous inquest into Aggett’s death during apartheid declared it a suicide with no foul play, the activists accused the security police who were interrogating and torturing him of killing him and covering it up.