Ronnie Mamoepa’s legacy to live through new Foundation

Late government communications extraordinaire and public servant Ronnie Mamoepa has been lauded for his sterling contribution to promoting democracy during his lifetime. In a glitzy affair, former colleagues, comrades, family and friends gathered at the Freedom Park National Heritage Site in Pretoria for the launch of the Ronnie Mamoepa Foundation.

In his keynote address, Deputy President Paul Mashatile detailed how Mamoepa was steadfast in his pursuit to effectively communicate the government's work. "If Ronnie was alive he would have definitely been with me at the Unions Buildings as a communicator because he was one of the best communicators we had. We want to thank the GCIS, national schools of government and institutions of learning that added to their curriculum communication and institutionalisation of research as part of Ronnie's legacy..." He added that the launch was a clarion call for all citizens to emulate Mamoepa's "undying spirit, dedication and humanity."

"Ronnie was one of the most esteemed struggle heroes, a defender of freedom and democracy, a seasoned government communicator and a dedicated public servant." Mamoepa (56) passed away in July 2017 at a Pretoria hospital following a stroke he had suffered a few weeks earlier. At the time of his death, he served as the spokesperson of then-Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and had also previously served as a chief director of communications for both former Presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma before being transferred to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

Ronnie Mamoepa’s daughter Muriel and wife Audrey arrive for the launch of the Ronnie Mamoepa Foundation at the Freedom Park National Heritage Site in Pretoria. Picture: GCIS Reflecting on the legacy of her late father, Mamoepa's daughter Muriel, said the family has big shoes to fill. "My father would always sit us down and give us a history lesson, make us understand what it felt like to go through the struggle... He played a very important role. He was a big communicator. He was a giant, a hero...What we want to do with the Foundation is emulate what he did and focus on kids and grow with them. We want to be involved in schools," she said, adding their vision was to ensure the country continues to produce good communicators and media professionals. Meanwhile, ANC treasurer-general and Mamoepa's long-time friend Gwen Ramokgopa said the generation of Ronnie Mamoepa was special, "a generation that gave its youthfulness to the struggle for freedom.

"He was a communicator par excellence, a dedicated public servant that worked long hours. He was a diplomat and developmental communicator. He understood that to communicate the truth, you had to communicate in a manner that builds unity and cohesion in our country and in a manner that ensures that those of us who are in political spaces, who are leaders, lead appreciating the notion of servanthood." ANC treasurer-general and long-time friend Gwen Ramokgopa pays tribute to Ronnie Mamoepa at the Wall of Names located at the Freedom Park National Heritage Site in Pretoria. Picture: GCIS "He was loved by the media, by his community and honoured by those far and wide for his prowess in communicating hope, and justice, even when it was difficult and he had to differ with those who were in leadership." Ramokgopa said the launch of the Foundation would assist in mobilising society to defend the democracy that Mamoepa was prepared to die for.