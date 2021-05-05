Royal convoy escorts Queen Mantfombi body on final journey

Johannesburg - Delegates from the Zulu and Eswatini Royal Family arrived at the Hillbrow Mortuary in Joburg on Wednesday, to collect Zulu Royal Regent, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu’s body.

The delegates arrived around 9am in a convoy of luxurious cars, taxis and ordinary cars.

The body of Dlamini Zulu will be taken after a traditional rituals, and transported in a convoy to Nongoma

The private burial of the 65-year-old daughter of the late King Sobhuza II of Eswatini and sister of King Mswati III, will take place in private and in the thick of dawn (all Swati royals are buried like this) on Wednesday.

Dlamini Zulu passed away last week at a Joburg hospital after a short illness.

The family was welcomed by Gauteng Premier David Makhura who was accompanied by MECs of Transport Jacob Mamabolo, Human Settlements Lebogang Maile and Public Safety Faith Mazibuko.

The delegates walking side-by-side, humbly greeted the premier and went into the mortuary.

Members of the Amabutho (male warriors), Amatshitshi (maidens) and elderly women came to pay respect to the queen.

They sang and danced to traditional songs leading to mourners ululating and clapping hands in appreciation.

There was a huge police contingent around the vicinity of the mortuary, which maintained order in and around the mortuary.

Member of the public who live near to the mortuary stood on top of buildings to witness the proceedings, while others stood near the police cordon that ensured that they did not cross.

By midday, family members and government personnel left the mortuary with the convoy proceeding through the streets of Joburg while maidens and the Amabutho sang traditional songs.

