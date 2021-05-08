Royal family pledges loyalty to new Zulu King

Senior princes and princesses have pledged their loyalty to new Zulu King Prince Misuzulu after the dramatic events of Friday evening.

Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu nation and monarch Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said following the royal family meeting, even Prince Mbonisi and Princess Thembi have pledged loyalty to the new King.

This came after senior matriarch to the family, Queen Mayvis MaZungu, called a family meeting on Saturday morning.

Prince Misuzulu also returned to Kwakhangemankengane Royal Palace ahead of the media briefing at 4pm.

Buthelezi said, during the meeting, members of the royal family expressed support for one another and the new king.

“During this meeting, Princess Thembi and Prince Mbonisi pledged their loyalty and support to His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. The family appreciates this indication that stability and unity have been restored under His Majesty the King,” said Buthelezi.

IOL