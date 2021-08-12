Rules committee meets over Busisiwe Mkhwebane judgment on removal proceedings

Cape Town - Parliament’s rules committee will meet on Friday to discuss the judgment of the Western Cape High Court on its implication on the removal proceedings against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. This comes after the programming committee met on Thursday to discuss its business.

Secretary to the National Assembly Masibulele Xaso said the rules committee would take a decision on the matter tomorrow. “The issue of Section 194 will be dealt with by the rules committee tomorrow,” said Xaso. In the previous meeting of the programming committee acting Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli had said the rules committee would have a final word on the matter.

The meeting of the rules committee comes after the Western Cape High Court ruled against Parliament that some of the rules on the removal of heads of Chapter 9 institutions were unconstitutional. The national legislature had crafted the rules on the removal of the heads of chapter 9 institutions following a motion to remove Mkhwebane. The ad hoc committee was set up by Parliament to start the removal proceedings.

The committee had only met once when the judgment was delivered by the High Court. It was then that parliament said the rules committee would need to look at the work of the ad hoc committee on the removal of the public protector. [email protected]