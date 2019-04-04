Municipal manager of Rustenburg Nqobile Ngema has tendered her resignation letter. Picture: Molaole Montsho/African News Agency (ANA)

Rustenburg - The municipal manager of Rustenburg municipality, Nqobile Ngema, has tendered her resignation letter. In her resignation letter dated April 3, Ngema said she did not question her capacity, commitment and passion to deliver, but that constant attacks on her office impacted negatively on her efforts and the team she leads.

"However, the activities of the past few months and the constant attack against my office and what I stand for has had a negative impact, not only on my efforts, but the efforts of the team I lead. I have to question whether my presence in the institution continues to add value and whether it continues to drive the agenda of bettering the lives of our communities.

"The sad conclusion is that this is not the case. I have spent the past six months defending my office against faceless propaganda aimed at derailing the gains that we have achieved over my tenure as opposed to focusing on key strategic priorities that have been set by council," she said.

In the letter, she raised concern that she was labelled a "Zulu girl" who cannot lead in Rustenburg and must return to her home.

In a message to her team, Ngema said she have made a decision to resign from the municipality with a heavy heart.

"It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that I have made a decision to resign as the municipal manager of Rustenburg local municipality, with my last day anticipated to be the 3rd of May [subjected to council resolution on acceptance of the notice period]," she said.

A special council meeting was scheduled for Friday, but it was not clear whether her resignation would be discussed.

She was appointed municipal manager in April 2017.

African News Agency/ANA

