South African banks have confirmed that businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe was not a signatory on accounts allegedly set up to finance regime change in Botswana. File photo: Nonhlanhla Kambule.

Johannesburg - South African banks have confirmed that businesswoman, Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe was not a signatory on bank accounts allegedly set up for illicit money flows to effect regime change in Botswana. Nedbank, ABSA and Standard Bank have cleared her of claims in the so-called “Butterfly” case against Motsepe-Radebe’s alleged co-conspirator, former Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DIS) agent, Welhemina Mphoeng Maswabi.

Motsepe-Radebe welcomed the clearance, adding she was a victim of a smear campaign.

“It is quite apparent that all of these wild claims about me are part of what has already been exposed as a state sponsored smear campaign that is being executed by the intelligence operatives of the government of Botswana”, said Motsepe-Radebe in a statement released by Vincent Magwenya on Sunday.

“I therefore call on the authorities in Botswana to investigate all of these claims against me and to probe the evident abuse of state resources against private individuals. I am also calling on the South African authorities to investigate the veracity of these claims since I am alleged to have committed crimes from South Africa against a neighbouring country. As I have done with engaging the banks to expose the truth, I will continue fighting to clear my name. The defamation case against the Standard newspaper in Botswana will also commence soon,” said Motsepe-Radebe.