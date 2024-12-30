SA beefs up border security amid Mozambique unrest

The South African government has beefed up security personnel along the South Africa-Mozambique border to prevent and combat any crimes that may arise as a result of the unrest. On Sunday, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) maintained it had to intensify its operations along the border because of the ongoing unrest which has already left 33 people dead and enabled over 1,500 prisoners to escape.

The security is getting tighter as more unrest is expected as the Mozambican presidential inauguration nears. “These developments have understandably raised apprehensions among South African citizens regarding the potential cross-border implications. “South Africa remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens and upholding regional stability,” the statement read.

The two countries were actively engaging at a bilateral level to address these concerns and explore sustainable solutions. Both nations are leveraging their strong diplomatic ties to ensure that appropriate measures are implemented to restore order and enhance security in the affected regions, it said. “These engagements reflect the spirit of cooperation and mutual respect that underpin the relationship between South Africa and Mozambique,” NatJoints said.

Pretoria has urged its citizens to remain calm and to refrain from spreading unverified information that may lead to unnecessary panic. NatJoints said the relevant authorities were monitoring the situation closely and will provide timely updates as new information becomes available. It further encouraged citizens to direct any concerns or enquiries to the appropriate channels to ensure accurate and constructive communication.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent Professor Sydney Mufamadi as a special envoy to engage all relevant stakeholders. According to the government, this was to demonstrate South Africa's commitment to finding an amicable solution to the impasse in Mozambique over the disputed polls. [email protected]