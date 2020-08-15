SA Breweries welcomes lifting of alcohol ban, calls on public to drink responsibly

Johannesburg - The South African Breweries has welcomed the announcement of lifting the alcohol ban from Monday after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s addressed the nation on Saturday night. The National Coronavirus Command Council announced a second ban on the sale of alcohol in mid-July, citing pressure on the country's health facilities as a result of lifting the ban on the sale of alcohol. Ramaphosa said alcohol sales would be permitted between 9am and 5pm at liquor stores from Monday to Thursday, while on site consumption of alcohol at restaurants and pubs would be permitted until 10pm. In a statement, SAB welcomed the government's announcement and said they were committed to the economic recovery of the sector. They also said they were committed to helping in efforts to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Zoleka Lisa, the Vice President of Corporate Affairs at the brewery, said moving to level 2 was important for the economy.

“Lifting of the prohibition on the sale of alcohol will come as a welcome relief for our business and industry, and the million livelihoods who depend on us.

“We fully understand that the situation requires vigilance and adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols, and we want to reassure our partners in government that we remain committed to supporting the national effort to curb the spread of this virus.

“We acknowledge and appreciate the balancing act between managing lives and livelihoods,” she said.

Lisa said the coronavirus pandemic had been devastating on the economy and called on the all South Africans to participate towards ensuring a sustainable and inclusive economic growth path. She said one million livelihoods depended on the alcohol industry through and the value chain.

“We are looking forward to reinitiating the process of job creation and responsible growth for the industry, with an ultimate objective of returning confidence to ensure sustainability for all these livelihoods,” said Lisa.

Lisa called on people to consume alcohol “moderately” and “responsibly”.

“Our beers are to be enjoyed moderately and responsibly and therefore we do not condone reckless behaviour of any kind, especially as we fight to contain the spread of this virus.

“SAB, along with the rest of the alcohol industry, has come together to affirm its commitment to partnering with the government to create a social compact for driving positive behavioural change regarding the use and consumption of alcohol.

“We are hopeful that this is the beginning of a new era for the industry’s partnership with government and in the spirit of inclusiveness, we can ensure a positive and beneficial impact for all stakeholders into the future,” said Lisa.

IOL