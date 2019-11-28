Durban - South African companies doing business on the African continent should always ensure they are exemplary citizens, the deputy minister of trade and industry (DTI) said on Thursday.
Nomalungelo Gina made the remarks at the South Africa-Mozambique Business Seminar hosted by the DTI in Maputo, Mozambique.
The seminar formed part of the second leg of the week-long Outward Trade and investment Mission to Mozambique that started in Pemba on Monday and will conclude in Maputo on Friday.
“As part of our efforts to facilitate intra-Africa trade and investment, we brought about 50 companies for this mission to enable them to exchange ideas and information with their Mozambican counterparts on opportunities for partnerships and joint ventures that will contribute in growing both economies.
"But to ensure exemplary conduct by SA companies whenever they operate outside the borders of our country, including Mozambique, the DTI has developed the guidelines for good business practice by the South African companies operating in the rest of the continent,” said Gina.