SA citizens below 60 years unhappy they cannot register for vaccine

CAPE TOWN: South Africans below the age of 60 were left disappointed, when they found out that they could not register on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS). The Department of Health has said registration will be open for all South Africans from April 16 and vaccines would be rolled out in two phases – on May 17 and October 17. However, people under the age of 60 who tried to register on the portal, were met with the message: Please note that registration for vaccination is currently only open for those that are 60 years or older. Those under 60 years of age will be invited to register at a future date. “I just tried to register myself on the site and it is only for people over 60 years old. Am I perhaps at the incorrect site,” asked Audrey King. Joseph Magane, who also tried to register on the portal, told IOL he was disappointed when he found that he could not do so, despite the government’s announcement that registration would be open for all South Africans.

“I was very keen to register today bu,t unfortunately, I couldn’t because registration is currently open for only health-care workers and people over 60. I hope there won’t be any further delays and everything runs smoothly,” he said.

Speaking at the launch of the Covid-19 Electronic Vaccination Data System for people who are 60 years and above, on Friday morning, Health MInister Zweli Mkhize said further announcements about when other age groups could register would be made.

“For now, let us allow our senior citizens to register on the EVDS system. When we are ready to register citizens in other age groups, we will make an announcement,” said Mkhize.

The launch forms part of the preparations for the second phase which is expected to start from May 17.

South African citizens who want to receive a Covid-19 vaccine and are over the age of 60 will be able register through the EVDS from 4pm today.

