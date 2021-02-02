SA condemns detention of Myanmar leaders

The South African government has noted with serious concern the detention of the state counsellor, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, and other political leaders in Myanmar on the eve of the country's opening of parliament. South Africa is calling for Suu Kyi's immediate release and a return to the rule of law.

"These developments undermine democratic reforms undertaken in Myanmar, following the general elections held on 08 November 2020, and we call upon the military to respect the rule of law," The Department of International Relations and Cooperation says.

"South Africa firmly believes that political differences should be resolved through peaceful and inclusive dialogue. South Africa will continue to support the people of Myanmar in their pursuit of democracy, peace, human rights and rule of law.

The governments of Japan, New Zealand, Australia, the UK and the US have also called for Suu Kyi's release, with others expressing deep concern. The Biden administrations has raised the possibility of new sanctions.

The arrests include President U Win Myint, cabinet ministers, chief ministers of several regions, writers and activists.