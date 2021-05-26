SA Covid-19 hospitalisations up by 17%, biggest increase in Gauteng

Cape Town - Covid-19 hospitalisations in South Africa have increased by 17% from last week with the greatest increase of 21% recorded in Gauteng.

The province also saw a 53% increase in Covid-19 cases over the past two weeks according to data released by the Department of Health on Tuesday evening.

The Eastern Cape’s hospitalisations increased by 16%, the Free State and the Northern Cape both recorded a 10% increase.

Across all nine provinces there has been an increase of 11% in new test positivity rates.

Senior researcher at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Dr Ridhwaan Suliman said the last time there was such a steep increase was in early February as the country exited its second wave.

A total of 3 084 new cases were recorded on Tuesday which brings South Africa’s total Covid-19 cases to 1 640 932, reflecting a 0,19% increase.

With the increase in cases across the country, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has mentioned that new restrictions are inevitable as the country approaches the third wave.

According to media reports, the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) met on Tuesday to discuss possible lockdown measures.

The Northern Cape reported the highest case incidence per 100 000 population this past week with 226 cases.

This was followed by the Free State at 101, Gauteng with 58 and the North West with 52.

Covid-19 related deaths increased by 102, taking the cumulative total to 55 976.

South Africa is currently in phase two of the national vaccine rollout and has administered over 221 000 Pfizer shots to over 60s.

Under the Sisonke Implementation Study, over 479 000 healthcare workers have received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

