SA divided over Natasha Mazzone appointment as DA Chief Whip









File picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency/ANA Cape Town - Twitter was ablaze after new DA interim Parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen appointed senior party MP Natasha Mazzone as the new Chief Whip. Mazzone had served in various positions in the DA benches, serving in the communications committee and later public enterprises portfolio committee. In a statement released on Thursday, Steenhuisen said Mazzone will resume the position immediately and Jacques Julius will remain deputy Chief Whip. Some argued that Mazzone only got the position due to 'white privilege' and brought her education into the spotlight.

Natasha Mazzone is the prime example of #WhitePrivilege



A black person needs to fly for a white person can walk.



Yet you blacks complain about African blacks and cause #Xenophobia uneducated whites rule you. Pathetic. — IDRIS DLAMINI (@LUXURY_TAX__) October 31, 2019

Natasha Mazzone completed her legal articles without completing her legal degree now that's what I call white privilege @amukelaniwilly awu ni vonisi https://t.co/upHUvnxEUH pic.twitter.com/PRGgTdVYiu — Law abiding citizen (@makh_mashele) October 31, 2019

Mr President,



Is it okay to call Natasha Mazzone A CAT OF WHITE MONOPOLY CAPITAL ??



#RamaphosaQandA pic.twitter.com/671gckiJqj — Issa #MadBlackWoman (@fleekiswa) October 31, 2019

Natasha Mazzone, another drop out lol. Ai DA ya lena — Malema cleo (@latimalema) October 31, 2019

Others said she deserved her new role as DA Chief Whip, adding that a degree was not necessary.

The only critiques nonwhites have for John Steenhuisen and Natasha Mazzone are; calling their qualifications into question and bitching about them being white. — Jerome J.J. Rooy (@TheFactualNerd) October 31, 2019

Congrats to Natasha Mazzone, stop saying the leader and the chief whip have no degree, EFF for example prides themselves on having degrees but all they do is steal from pensioners and get into physical alterations every week. Skill over Education 🙄 — Queen Kamo👑 (@Slaykeesha) October 31, 2019

The fact of the matter is that people like Natasha Mazzone and John Steenhuisen will be really good in their roles, and the naysayers know that. Some of these naysayers who are using their matric against them, are people with degrees but with no intellect whatsoever. — Caleb Kay🇿🇦 (@calebleumkay) October 31, 2019