Cape Town - Twitter was ablaze after new DA interim Parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen appointed senior party MP Natasha Mazzone as the new Chief Whip.
Mazzone had served in various positions in the DA benches, serving in the communications committee and later public enterprises portfolio committee.
In a statement released on Thursday, Steenhuisen said Mazzone will resume the position immediately and Jacques Julius will remain deputy Chief Whip.
Some argued that Mazzone only got the position due to 'white privilege' and brought her education into the spotlight.