President Cyril Ramaphosa has made a commitment with Equatorial Guinea President Obiang Nguema Mbasongo to strengthen South-South co-operation. File picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

Port Elizabeth - Following a visit to Equatorial Guinea on Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa has made a commitment with his counterpart, President Obiang Nguema Mbasongo to strengthen South-South co-operation and diplomatic, economic and political relations between their countries. Concluded a working visit, Ramaphosa thanked his host and the people of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea for their warmth and hospitality.

Accompanied by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu and Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, as well as other senior officials, Ramaphosa also committed to promoting peace, security and the sustainable development of Africa and the world.

"South Africa and Equatorial Guinea enjoy cordial relations that were formally established in 1993," the presidency said in a statement.

"The two countries have entered into a number of bilateral co-operation agreements, including a General Cooperation Agreement and two agreements on defence cooperation," the presidency said, adding that the two countries were working towards an agreement on co-operation in education and energy.

During the visit, the Heads of State participated in a bilateral meeting and witnessed the signing of the Rules of Procedure for a Joint Permanent Commission.

South Africa and Equatorial Guinea are both non-permanent members of the "United Nations Security Council and have committed themselves to work together to champion Africa’s quest for peace and stability in line with the collective vision encapsulated in the AU’s Agenda 2063".

African News Agency (ANA)