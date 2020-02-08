The Matekane Group of Companies (MGC) Express, which is owned by one of Lesotho’s richest businessmen, Sam Matekane, is demanding more than R24.4m from SA Express after the airline failed to pay his company for the leasing of two Bombardier jets between 2017 and 2018.
MGC Express’s lawsuit was laid bare in court papers just as the troubled airline was placed under business rescue on Thursday by South Gauteng High Court Judge Fiona Dippenaar, who appointed Daniel Terblanche and Phahlani Mkhombo as joint business rescue practitioners.
The decision to place SA Express under business rescue followed logistics firm Ziegler SA demanding R11.3m from the airline for unpaid services.
Darryl Furman, MGC Express’s lawyer, yesterday told Independent Media that the effect of the business rescue was that all existing and pending litigation against SA Express is stayed pending finalisation of the business rescue proceedings.