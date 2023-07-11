Siyabonga Mkhwanazi The South African Friends of Israel (SAFI) has hit back against calls by the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions Coalition (BDS) for calling on Orlando Pirates to withdraw from taking part in a soccer match involving a team from Israel.

SAFI said BDS was creating controversy where none existed. It said Pirates must be allowed to exercise their discretion by playing a team of their choice. It added that it was unfair and unjustified to put pressure on the Soweto giants to boycott the game against Maccabi Tel Aviv, as Israel was now having cordial relations with many Arab countries.

Many of these countries were now playing against Israel and it was ironic that the government of South Africa and BDS would have a policy contrary to those Arab countries. “Israel, like South Africa, has every right to be treated fairly and equally in international relations. The Abraham Accords process has ensured peaceful coexistence and economic prosperity with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan - all of which have made peace with Israel. “Since then, Israel has participated in numerous tournaments across Arab countries, bringing Arabs and Jews together in friendly competition across the Middle East. This process of peace and normalisation has allowed these countries to see Israelis as human beings, and bridged the gap between perceptions and reality. It is shockingly unbecoming that the ANC government and BDS movement would take a position on Israel that is contrary to that of other Arab states,” said SAFI.

It said Pirates had a right to play against Maccabi Tel Aviv and meet with Jewish and Arab players from the Israeli team. SAFI added that Pirates must stand against those who want to bully it and demand that they should not play against Maccabi Tel Aviv on Thursday in Spain. [email protected]