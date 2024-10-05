Independent Online
SA Government welcomes arrest of six accused of BEE fronting and R400 million Eskom, Sasol tender fraud

The six directors of a Johannesburg based engineering company, NJM Heat Treatment & NDE Services (NJM) - Mark Douglas Smith, 61, Alexander Elias Roditis, 45, Vanessa Chungu, 43, Raymond Crozier, 62, Guy Phillip Le Roux, 56, and Ronald James Hoy, 58, have been accused of BEE fronting, fraud, theft and money laundering. Pictures: Supplied

Published Oct 5, 2024

Share

The South African Government has welcomed the arrest of six engineering firm directors accused of BEE-fronting and tender fraud to the tune of R400 million at Eskom and Sasol.

The six accused were arrested by the Hawks (formally known as the Directorate of Priority Crimes Investigation) this week.

The Hawks have accused the firm of BEE fronting and of claiming to have a valid shareholder agreement. They have been charged in terms of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Act, theft, fraud and money laundering.

They are also accused of misrepresenting themselves to the state power utility Eskom and at Sasol, by submitting fraudulent and falsified financial records to secure tenders for the supply of goods.

Government spokesperson Nomonde Mnukwa, who is also the acting director-general for the Government Communication Information System (GCIS), said they were pleased by the arrests.

"Government welcomes the Hawks arrest of six suspects for allegedly perpetrating a fraud scheme related to tenders at Eskom and Sasol in 2017, to the tune of R400 million.

“Crime & corruption, whether large or small, remains one of the greatest challenges facing our country, holding back economic growth and development. If you see something, say something, report corruption by dialling the National Anti-Corruption Hotline on 0800 701 701,” said Mnukwa.

The alleged rot at the engineering firm was reportedly exposed in September last year by a former director, Baleseng Zinyana, who took the firm to court after they refused to show her the company’s accounting records to conduct an audit.

Another former director Jack Madzivhandila, who was fired was fired in 2019, reported the firm to the BBBEE Commission for alleged questionable practices.

The accused are expected back in court on November 29.

crimecrime law and justiceaccounting crimesapshawkssasoleskomblack economic empowerment