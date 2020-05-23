SA govt notes S&P Global's decision to maintain current sovereign debt ratings

PRETORIA - The South African government has "noted" international ratings agency S&P Global’s decision to affirm South Africa’s long-term foreign and local currency debt ratings at "BB-" and "BB" respectively and maintain a stable outlook, the National Treasury said on Saturday.

This means that South Africa's credit ratings by S&P remain non-investment grade.

"According to S&P, South Africa’s fiscal position remains weak, and a large coronavirus (Covid-19)-related fiscal package has further exacerbated fiscal problems, which means the country will have to grapple with a large debt burden as a percentage of GDP and substantial contingent liabilities," the Treasury said in a statement.

Furthermore, the economy faced a sharp Covid-19-related contraction. The stable outlook reflected the balance between pressures related to very low GDP growth and high fiscal deficits against the country’s deep financial markets and monetary flexibility.

Government had acted decisively to prioritise the health and lives of all South Africans. It had now adopted a risk-adjusted approach to reopening the economy, with the initial easing of lockdown measures on May 1, and further easing expected from June 1, the Treasury said.