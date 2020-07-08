SA has enough PPE, Minister Mkhize tells Parliament

The country has enough personal protective equipment (PPE) to assist healthcare workers who are on the frontline of treating Covid-19 patients, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has told Parliament.

Mkhize has moved to alleviate fears amongst some healthcare workers who have expressed concerns about the government's efforts in protecting healthcare workers.

So far, 4 821 healthcare workers have contracted the virus, Mkhize told Parliament on Wednesday. A breakdown of cases in the healthcare sector includes; 2473 nurses, 1971 community health workers and 377 doctors. The Western Cape accounted for over 60% of Covid-19 healthcare-related cases.

Mkhize said his department had undertaken various initiatives in decreasing the infection of healthcare workers. He said this included training healthcare staff in treating Covid-19 patients. On PPEs, he said there was enough stock to supply healthcare workers.

“Our assessment as of 7 July 2020 is that we have sufficient PPE stock available to meet the requirements of frontline health care workers. We endeavour to ensure that the appropriate PPE is made available to protect frontline health care workers from getting infected by the coronavirus.