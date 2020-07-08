SA has enough PPE, Minister Mkhize tells Parliament
The country has enough personal protective equipment (PPE) to assist healthcare workers who are on the frontline of treating Covid-19 patients, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has told Parliament.
Mkhize has moved to alleviate fears amongst some healthcare workers who have expressed concerns about the government's efforts in protecting healthcare workers.
So far, 4 821 healthcare workers have contracted the virus, Mkhize told Parliament on Wednesday. A breakdown of cases in the healthcare sector includes; 2473 nurses, 1971 community health workers and 377 doctors. The Western Cape accounted for over 60% of Covid-19 healthcare-related cases.
Mkhize said his department had undertaken various initiatives in decreasing the infection of healthcare workers. He said this included training healthcare staff in treating Covid-19 patients. On PPEs, he said there was enough stock to supply healthcare workers.
“Our assessment as of 7 July 2020 is that we have sufficient PPE stock available to meet the requirements of frontline health care workers. We endeavour to ensure that the appropriate PPE is made available to protect frontline health care workers from getting infected by the coronavirus.
“The National Department of Health (NDoH) and National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) have provided clear guidance for local clinicians and have updated that advice as evidence has emerged,” Mkhzie said.
On the treatment of patients, Mkhize said there was enough stock of dexamethasone which has been recorded as effective in treating ill patients.
“In selected hospitalised patients, a short course of the drug dexamethasone can reduce deaths from Covid-19. The injectable form of this medicine is available in the country and will immediately be used in selected patients.
Another drug that can reduce hospital stay of Covid-19 patients called Remdesivir is being used in clinical trials,” he said.IOL