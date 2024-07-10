SA in talks with Irish government over new visa rule as it kicks in on Wednesday

Minister of International Relations Ronald Lamola and Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber are locked in talks with the Irish government over that country’s new visa requirements. In a statement on Monday, Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee announced that visa-free entry into their country for nationals travelling from South Africa and Botswana would come to an end.

According to McEntee, the sudden decision was fuelled by an increase of asylum-seekers from the two countries. "In recent years, a significant number of International Protection (asylum) applications have been received from nationals of Botswana and South Africa. “Both countries are designated as safe countries of origin for International Protection purposes and are the only countries on that list which are not currently visa required," the statement reads.

She said that the Dublin Visa Office will establish a dedicated ‘South Africa desk’ to process applications from South African nationals. “The Department will also establish three Visa Applications Centres (VACs), located throughout South Africa, with visa service provider VFS Global,” she added. The new rule will take effect from Wednesday. But Lamola’s spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said both ministries were trying to address the matter.

“Minister Lamola and Minister Schreiber at Home Affairs are both cognisant of the issue and have already discussed it. Both Dirco and Home Affairs will engage with the Republic of Ireland to comprehensively address the concerns raised,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). A single-entry visa will cost R1,200 while multiple-entry visas will cost about R2,000. [email protected]