Cape Town - The fascist tendencies of Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) South Africa and the ANC have been exposed over DJ Black Coffee's performance in Israel, says the South African Zionist Federation.

The organisation has condemned the ANC and BDS for accusing the internationally-renowned DJ of violating a cultural boycott which SAZF's Ben Swartz says is "non-existent".





On Tuesday the ANC called for a cultural boycott of Israel after expressing disappointment in Black Coffee for his sell-out Easter Weekend concert in Tel Aviv.





"The BDS campaign is failing around the world with artists such as Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Paul McCartney, Ziggy Marley, Die Antwoord, Loyiso Bala, Rolling Stones, Alicia Keys, Jason Derulo, Jon Bon Jovi, Craig David, Steve Aoki, Nick Cave, Backstreet Boys, Justin Timberlake, OneRepublic, amongst many others, having all performed there in just the last while. Having failed to convince anyone to follow them, the ANC and BDS have all too typically tried instead to undermine their freedom of association through intimidation and abuse. They have sought to exploit these musicians for their own narrow agendas instead of encouraging them to use their music as a universal language and a tool for peace and unity," the SAZF said.





"The South African Friends of Israel condemn such statements, which does absolutely nothing for the Palestinian people, but rather defames and violates the rights of South Africans," said Swartz.





The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) has always thrown its support behind the artist, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo.





"Imposing a boycott against Israel over and above every other country in the world is itself immoral and inconsistent with how South Africa normally conducts its foreign policy. Prejudice rather than any genuine concern for human rights is what appears to be behind this decision," the SAJBD said.