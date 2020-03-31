SA lockdown: Less crowding on day two of grant payments, says Zulu

Rustenburg - The first day of social grant payments was marred by overcrowding, but Tuesday's payments were proceeding well, social development minister Lindiwe Zulu said.

"Overcrowding and long queues were some of the challenges experienced (on Monday). Today (Tuesday) the situation was different, people were adhering to the regulations.

"Payments on the whole were largely successful, even though government requested only the elderly and people with disabilities to go out to receive grants, others also went out to also get their grants," she said.

She said community volunteers assisted recipients by manning queues and carrying groceries.

The first and second day of grant distributions were reserved for the elderly and people with disabilities to avoid overcrowding during the three-week long lockdown intended to arrest the rapid spread of Covid-19.