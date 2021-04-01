SA Medical Association concerned about slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollout

Johannesburg - The slow pace of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout is a concern and the government should do everything it can to facilitate mass inoculation, the South African Medical Association (Sama) said on Friday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government has come under heavy criticism for the snail’s pace of the exercise in a country with by far the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Africa at more than 1.5 million.

Sama chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee said South Africa needed to be vaccinating about one million people a month but at the current rate that would not happen.

“We must have a proper vaccination plan in place to meet the demand to ensure we vaccinate as many people as possible in the shortest possible time frames,” she said.

During his latest national address on the pandemic on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said the first phase of the vaccination programme, which commenced in the middle of February and was targeted at health workers, had seen more than 250 000 receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.