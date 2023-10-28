SA Navy names multi-mission inshore patrol vessel after legendary King Shaka Zulu

The Zulu royal family has expressed satisfaction that one multi-mission inshore patrol vessel of the South African Navy in the Durban naval base has been named after the legendary King Shaka. The navy in Durban unveiled the vessel on Friday.

WATCH: Zulu royal family spokesperson Prince Africa says they are pleased that the South African Navy has named one of its patrol vessels after the legendary King Shaka Zulu who was an African military genius. Video: Khethukuthula Sangweni/Isolezwe pic.twitter.com/c7vIAgaKjK — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 28, 2023 This significant milestone forms part of Project Biro which marks substantial advancement in South Africa's maritime security capabilities and underscores the country's commitment to bolstering its coastal defence capabilities. Among those who attended the unveiling and naming ceremony was King Misuzulu Ka Zwelithini, the current reigning monarch of the Zulu nation. In his brief speech, King Misuzulu blessed the unveiling.

King Misuzulu and his entourage at the naming ceremony. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi/ African News Agency (ANA) Speaking to the media on behalf of the king on the sidelines of the ceremony, Prince Africa Zulu, the royal spokesperson said they welcomed the gesture. “The King and the entire Zulu royal family are pleased by the gesture of the South African Navy to embroider the name of King Shaka, the founder and the hero of the Zulu nation. He added what was more pleasing was that it was named after a legendary King who was an African military genius.

“This means a lot to us as the Zulu royal family as King Shaka was a military genius of note,” Prince Africa said. NEWS: The SA Navy has named one of its multi-mission inshore patrol vessels after the legendary King Shaka Zulu, the founder of the Zulu nation. The naming ceremony took place at a naval base in Durban today and King Misuzulu KaZwelithini and attended it and delivered a speech. pic.twitter.com/MuW3T3hl55 — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 27, 2023 King Shaka Zulu founded the Zulu nation in 1816 by conquering smaller tribes and incorporating them into the Zulu clan. Other tribes voluntarily surrendered to be incorporated while others put up a fight and he defeated them.