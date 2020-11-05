SA now has 13th most Covid cases in the world, MPs told

DEPUTY Minister of Health Joe Phaahla has confirmed in Parliament that South Africa has dropped from number 5 in the world to number 13 after the decline of Covid-19 infections.

This follows measures that the country has taken to fight the spread of the virus.

Phaahla was answering questions on Thursday when he defended the lockdown, saying it had helped to reduce the rate of infections with the recovery rate sitting at 90%.

He said during the peak period South Africa was in the top 10 in the world, and had occupied number 5.

But the implementation of tough measures to reduce the infections has pushed the country to number 13 with other countries still caught up in the second wave.