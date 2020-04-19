SA now has 3158 Covid-19 cases, death toll rises to 54

Johannesburg - South Africa’s confirmed Covid-19 cases have increased to 3158 with the Health Ministry reporting two more deaths, bringing the number of deaths to 54.

"Today we regrettably report two more Covid-19 related deaths. Similar to yesterday, these are from KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. This brings the total death toll to 54 today. We convey our condolences to the families and also appreciate the committed health workers who were treating the deceased patients," National Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize said.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 114 711.

On Saturday, the Ministry announced that tests were increasing on a daily basis.

"We take pride that in the whole of Africa, South Africa is leading in testing. We want to also emphasise that the daily tests that we reporting, exclude repeat tests on one individual. A repeat test is done for confirmation or when a person tests to check their recovery," Mkhize said.