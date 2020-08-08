SA now has over 10 000 Covid-19 deaths and more than 550 000 infections

Cape Town - South Africa has recorded 7 712 new confirmed Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday. Another 301 new Covid-19 related deaths have also been recorded, bringing the total number of deaths to 10 210. Saturday's cases bring the total number of Covid-19 infections in South Africa to 553 188. With 190 999 cases, Gauteng has nearly double the number of coronavirus infection that the Western Cape, which now stands at 99 588, has reported. KwaZulu-Natal has a total of 95 648 cases, while the Eastern Cape has 82 074. Of the 301 new Covid-19 related deaths reported on Saturday, 154 were from KwaZulu Natal, 39 from Eastern Cape, 37 from Limpopo, 23 from Gauteng, 22 from Western Cape, 21 from North West and 5 from the Northern Cape.

Western Cape government wants ban on alcohol sales lifted

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says he will engage with the national government to have the ban on the sale of alcohol lifted and reopen all business. He said the province had passed the peak of the outbreak and that continued restrictions would only serve to further harm the already shattered economy.

Winde said on Saturday that the Western Cape's coronavirus infections were so well under control that the province was starting to close field hospitals set up to deal with the virus.

Friday was the last day for new admissions to the Thusong field hospital in Khayelitsha, which is operated by Medicins Sans Frontiers. The organization will now be extending its support to other provinces where cases are increasing and their services will have a greater impact, Winde said.

Call to speed up implementation of basic income grant

Meanwhile, the Weekend Argus reported on Saturday that organisations and academics have urged the government to implement the mooted basic income grant amid rising unemployment, poverty and hunger.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu recently indicated that the implementation of the grant, which she announced a month ago, would not be possible before March 2021.

According to the Weekend Argus, the organisations questioned the ruling ANC’s “political will” to implement the grant.

