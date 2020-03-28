SA participating in Covid-19 vaccine trials - Health Minister

Mkhize said that WHO has convened an independent group of experts to review evidence from laboratory, animal and clinical studies to prioritize treatments for inclusion in the trial. The group identified the following treatment options for inclusion in the trial:





* Remdesivir: a drug which was previous used in an Ebola trial;





* Lopinavir/ritonavir: a licensed treatment for HIV/AIDS





* Lopinavir/ritonavir with interferon beta-1a: used for multiple sclerosis;





* Chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine: drugs used to treat malaria and rheumatology conditions respectively





"All participating countries will adhere to the same methodology in order to facilitate the worldwide comparison of unproven treatments. Other countries that have already confirmed their participation in this trial are Argentina, Bahrain, Canada, France, Iran, Norway, Spain, Switzerland and Thailand," Mkhize said.



