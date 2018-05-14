JOHANNESBURG - The Palestinians have praised the position of the government of South Africa, which withdrew its ambassador to Israel after the bloody carnage in Gaza on Monday, South Africa's Council of International Relations said on Tuesday.

Sixty Palestinians were killed, including 7 children and more than 2,400 injured by Israeli soldiers near the Gaza border during peaceful protests against the US Embassy move to Jerusalem and the ongoing blockade of Gaza, as well as demanding the right of return on the 70th anniversary of the Nakba

The council said in a statement issued on Tuesday that this position was an important step amid the global inaction toward the successive crimes of occupation against the Palestinian people.

The council also thanked the South African government and people for their solidarity with the Palestinian people.

“We have not been surprised by this courageous stance of a country that has suffered from the oppression and injustice that our people have suffered for 70 years,” the council said.

The council called on the world, especially the Arab states, to take bolder positions to stand up to these crimes committed by the occupation against peaceful demonstrators on the Gaza border.

African News Agency/ANA