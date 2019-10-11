Johannesburg - The United States Treasury on Thursday announced that it had sanctioned the Gupta brothers and their associate Salim Essa from conducting business in the country.
Taking to Twitter to react to the news, most South Africans appeared to celebrate the news as a welcome measure, while there were some who jumped to the defence of the Gupta brothers, arguing they had not been found guilty by a court of law.
The Gupta brothers - which consist of Atul, Ajay and Tony Gupta, are accused of grand scale state corruption during the presidency of former president Jacob Zuma. They are accused of using their close relationship with the former president to profit financially and influence senior government appointments.
The Guptas now reside in the United Arab Emirates after leaving the country when Zuma was removed as state president two years ago.
"The Gupta family leveraged its political connections to engage in widespread corruption and bribery, capture government contracts, and misappropriate state assets," said the US Treasury in a statement on Thursday.