SA records 1 662 new Covid-19 cases, 63 deaths

Cape Town - A total of 1 662 new Covid-19 cases have been detected in South Africa since the last report, bringing the country's cumulative cases to 703 793 . On Sunday, the Health Ministry announced that 63 new Covid-19-related deaths had been reported. "Regrettably, we report 63 more Covid-19 related deaths: 9 from Eastern Cape and 54 from KwaZulu Natal.This brings the total number Covid-19 related deaths to 18 471. Of the deaths reported today, none were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours ," Mkhize said. He added that the recovery rate remained steady at 90% with 634 543 people having recovered from Covid-19. The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 549 478 with 21 337 new tests conducted since the last report.

Graphic by Department of Health

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and his wife test positive for Covid-19

Earlier on Sunday Mkhize said that both he and his wife Dr May Mkhize have tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19).

"I wish to inform the public that this afternoon [Sunday] my wife, Dr May Mkhize, and I have tested positive for Covid-19," Mkhize said in a statement.

"We decided to go test yesterday [Saturday] when I started showing mild symptoms. I was feeling abnormally exhausted and as the day progressed I started losing appetite. My wife had a cough, was dizzy, and extremely exhausted. Given her symptoms, the doctors advised that she must be admitted for observation and rehydration," he said.

"Our close contacts in the past week have been a few of our family members and some of my health ministry team. We have informed them and advised them to immediately isolate in their homes and be tested. I am now in quarantine at home and both my wife and I remain optimistic that we will fully recover from this virus," Mkhize said.

