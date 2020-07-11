SA records 13 500 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, 111 deaths

Neighbourhood watches help fight Covid-19 in Western Cape

The Western Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, on Saturday launched the Neighbourhood Watch (NHW) Safety Improvement Volunteers Project in Khayelitsha, handing over 15 starter kits to neighbourhhod watches in the area.





The pilot programme initially includes the 15 Neighbourhood Watches in Khayelitsha, but will be rolled out to an additional 23 neighbourhood watches in the Eastern, Tygerberg, Klipfontein and Southern hotspot areas.





"These Neighbourhood Watches will help to ensure social distancing, hygiene, and mask wearing in places where people congregate (such as shopping centres, transport interchanges and Sassa paypoints) in their communities, and form part of our hotspot strategy interventions to bring about behaviour change and slow the spread of the virus," the Western Cape government said.





"They have received training from Medicins Sans Frontiers, and the starter kits include sanitisers, bottles for the sanitiser, masks, branded Neighbourhood Watch T-shirts and tape that will allow them to mark out lines for social distancing."





Health Minister pays tribute to ANC KZN spokesperson





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize earlier today paid tribute to Ricardo Mthembu, the spokesperson for the African National Congress in KwaZulu Natal, who died after Covid-19 complications on Wednesday, earlier this week.

Minister Mkhize, said, "Coronavirus has engulfed the whole world and within a few months affected millions of the global population, resulting in the loss of thousands of lives. We convey our deepest condolences to the family, comrades and friends of comrade Ricardo. His passing robs us of one of the finest cadres grown, developed and steeped in the rich teachings and traditions of our liberation movement."

"We mourn the passing of a life so short and a leader so young; from whom a lot more was expected in the future of our province, our country and our nation as a whole."



