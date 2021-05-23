SA records 2 894 new Covid-19 infections, 30 more deaths

A total of 2894 new Covid-19 cases were reported in South Africa on Sunday.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 635 465, said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize in a statement on Sunday.

A total of 30 Covid-19-related deaths have been reported: one Eastern Cape death, Free State 5, Gauteng 20, Kwa-Zulu Natal 1 and Western Cape with 3 deaths. This brings the total number of deaths to 55 802.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 539 395 representing a recovery rate of 94,1%.

The number of tests conducted to date is 11 354 930. Of these, 29 355 tests were conducted since the last report.

Regarding the vaccination rollout, Mkhize said the department is preparing for the public dashboard to go live on Monday. Data verification processes have been under way at the weekend.

Scientists have recently reportedly discovered a new kind of coronavirus that is believed to have originated in dogs – in what may be the eighth unique form of the bug known to cause disease in humans, Reuters reported.

Researchers in a study published in the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal said their findings from patients hospitalised with pneumonia in 2017-2018 underscored the public health threat of animal coronaviruses.

The total vaccinated under the Sisonke Programme is 480 665. These vaccinations were with the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine and are therefore completed vaccinations.

The total vaccinated in Phase Two as at midnight today is 167 318. These vaccinations were with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine.

IOL